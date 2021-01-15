Gov. Mills in contact with public safety officials about potential armed protests at State House

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A spokeswoman for Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday that the governor has been in regular contact with public safety officials about the potential for armed protests at the Maine State House as the presidential inauguration approaches.

This is in response to an FBI warning of the potential for armed protests in every state leading up to next week’s inauguration.

The governor’s office said the Maine National Guard has been lopped in on security planning involving Augusta police, Capitol security and the Maine Department of Public Safety.

“The safety and security of Maine people is always at the forefront of the Governor’s mind. The governor is in contact with the Maine Department of Public Safety and speaks with them regularly,” spokeswoman Lindsay Crete said in a statement.

Security at the Maine State House was tightened earlier this week as a result of the FBI warning. The State House has been closed to the public since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, lawmakers, staffers and media are allowed inside with credentials.

The FBI warned that armed protests could happen as early as Sunday and could continue until Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

“As a result of national reports, is specifically tracking and preparing for potential events in Augusta on Jan. 17 through Jan. 20. In response to the events last week and future potential events, the Capitol Police, with the support of the Maine State Police, has increased its presence in and around the Capitol,” the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

State public safety officials said they are not able to share specific details about their work, but said their goal is to facilitate peaceful and lawful protests while protecting the community at large.

Maine is also playing a role in inauguration security efforts in Washington, D.C.

Mills authorized the Maine National Guard to send up 175 to 200 troops to the nation’s capital.

“The National Guard has been supporting inaugural activities since the founding of our country, and Maine is no exception,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “We’re proud to join our brothers and sisters from across the country to support the peaceful transition of power and ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow Americans.”

Soldiers and airmen from states and territories will help the District of Columbia National Guard to provide crowd management, traffic control, communications, and logistical and medical support, officials said.

