Four Maine counties remain yellow in COVID-19 school color system

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four counties remain yellow in the Maine Department of Education’s color coded system for safe learning during the pandemic.

Those are Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford and York counties.

Yellow indicates hybrid learning for schools. All other Maine counties are green, allowing for in-person instruction.

Two weeks ago, education officials said they were keeping a close eye on Penobscot and Aroostook Counties, but those county colors did not change.

The next Education Department update will be in two, weeks January 29.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.