Advertisement

Four Maine counties remain yellow in COVID-19 school color system

Maine Department of Education school risk by county
Maine Department of Education school risk by county(WABI)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four counties remain yellow in the Maine Department of Education’s color coded system for safe learning during the pandemic.

Those are Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford and York counties.

Yellow indicates hybrid learning for schools. All other Maine counties are green, allowing for in-person instruction.

Two weeks ago, education officials said they were keeping a close eye on Penobscot and Aroostook Counties, but those county colors did not change.

The next Education Department update will be in two, weeks January 29.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine are more than 800.
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine exceed 800 for second day in a row
Tevis Williams of Bangor charged with Assaulting a two year old.
Bangor man accused of abusing girlfriend’s two year old
She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.
12-year-old Maine girl charged with attempted murder after stabbing father, police say
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Police car
One man dead after crash in Topsfield

Latest News

Gov. Mills gets first dose
Governor Mills receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Tomorrow
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Saturday
Brunswick man arrested after a hit-and-run plane crash
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 15
Maine CDC reports 830 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths