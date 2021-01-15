Advertisement

Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center opens new facility

It’s the facility Governor LePage vowed to build with or without support from state officials a few years ago.
New facility opens
New facility opens(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center has opened a new unit on its Bangor campus that will serve older patients.

It’s the facility Governor LePage vowed to build with or without support from state officials a few years ago.

Maine DHHS announced it would be expanding their inpatient care as part of an effort to strengthen mental health services throughout the state.

The building, which is next to the campus, was originally commissioned by the LePage administration to serve as a step-down facility.

Instead, the new unit serves older people with severe and persistent mental illness.

The facility opened this week and has space for up to 18 beds - all in single rooms on one floor for patients who may also have physical limitations.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.
12-year-old Maine girl charged with attempted murder after stabbing father, police say
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 15
Maine CDC reports 830 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Brunswick man arrested after a hit-and-run plane crash
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Tomorrow
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Saturday
File image
Clinton woman sentenced for social security fraud and false statements

Latest News

Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin
Maine Capitol Police chief apologizes for online conspiracy posts ahead of potential unrest at state house
Federal appeals court rejects Kennebec County mother’s wrongful death lawsuit
Matthew Gagnon says they are all eagerly awaiting to hear when they will be next.
Seniors at Bangor independent living facility hopeful for vaccine
Old Town 8th graders built new trails for their city.
Old Town eighth graders build new trails for city
WAVES initiative looks to build connections among Maine teens.
WAVES initiative looking to connect teens in Maine