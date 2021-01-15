Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center opens new facility

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center has opened a new unit on its Bangor campus that will serve older patients.

It’s the facility Governor LePage vowed to build with or without support from state officials a few years ago.

Maine DHHS announced it would be expanding their inpatient care as part of an effort to strengthen mental health services throughout the state.

The building, which is next to the campus, was originally commissioned by the LePage administration to serve as a step-down facility.

Instead, the new unit serves older people with severe and persistent mental illness.

The facility opened this week and has space for up to 18 beds - all in single rooms on one floor for patients who may also have physical limitations.

