Advertisement

COVID-19 relief money in Maine bound for vaccine infrastructure

State officials said that there are many hurdles to clear as more shots come available.
The effort to expand COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine will be an expensive endeavor and newly...
The effort to expand COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine will be an expensive endeavor and newly allocated relief funding will play a large factor.(MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The effort to expand COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine will be an expensive endeavor and newly allocated relief funding will play a large factor.

State officials said that there are many hurdles to clear as more shots come available.

Among them, building the infrastructure for large scale vaccinations outside of what’s currently in place.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says more than $10M in additional federal funding will be a welcome arrival.

“Helping to find staff from any of these facilities that are going to be vaccinating,” said Lambrew. “Provide a more public education on why vaccines matter, what is our plan and how to get vaccine. How do we figure out the transportation of people who might not be living near facility that that is doing vaccination.”

That money has not yet arrived in the state, but should be available soon.

Lambrew added that it is far from enough in terms of what will be need to fund the effort ahead.

Officials are hopeful that President Elect Biden’s relief proposal will gain congressional approval.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center.
12-year-old Maine girl charged with attempted murder after stabbing father, police say
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 15
Maine CDC reports 830 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Brunswick man arrested after a hit-and-run plane crash
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Tomorrow
Rain, Snow & Mix Develops Saturday
File image
Clinton woman sentenced for social security fraud and false statements

Latest News

Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin
Maine Capitol Police chief apologizes for online conspiracy posts ahead of potential unrest at state house
Federal appeals court rejects Kennebec County mother’s wrongful death lawsuit
Matthew Gagnon says they are all eagerly awaiting to hear when they will be next.
Seniors at Bangor independent living facility hopeful for vaccine
Old Town 8th graders built new trails for their city.
Old Town eighth graders build new trails for city
WAVES initiative looks to build connections among Maine teens.
WAVES initiative looking to connect teens in Maine