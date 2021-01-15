COVID-19 relief money in Maine bound for vaccine infrastructure

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The effort to expand COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine will be an expensive endeavor and newly allocated relief funding will play a large factor.

State officials said that there are many hurdles to clear as more shots come available.

Among them, building the infrastructure for large scale vaccinations outside of what’s currently in place.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says more than $10M in additional federal funding will be a welcome arrival.

“Helping to find staff from any of these facilities that are going to be vaccinating,” said Lambrew. “Provide a more public education on why vaccines matter, what is our plan and how to get vaccine. How do we figure out the transportation of people who might not be living near facility that that is doing vaccination.”

That money has not yet arrived in the state, but should be available soon.

Lambrew added that it is far from enough in terms of what will be need to fund the effort ahead.

Officials are hopeful that President Elect Biden’s relief proposal will gain congressional approval.

