Court puts halt on construction of $1B Maine power corridor

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A federal court has halted construction of a $1 billion power transmission line corridor through Maine after protests from environmental groups.

The 145-mile transmission line has been touted by Central Maine Power and its corporate parent Avangrid as a boon to energy, the environment and the economy in northern New England.

But many environmentalists have rallied against the project, which is slated to bring Canadian hydropower to the New England grid.

Judges with the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston decided Friday to grant the environmental groups’ call to halt the first section of construction while their appeal against the project is still pending.

