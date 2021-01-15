Clinton woman sentenced for social security fraud and false statements

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Clinton woman was sentenced to four years of probation for Social Security fraud and making false statements.

62-year-old Katherine Prosper appeared in federal court in Bangor.

She pleaded guilty last January.

Court records say that from 2006 to 2019, Prosper falsely reported that she was living alone in order to remain eligible for Supplemental Security Income benefits.

But during this time, she was living with her husband, whose income would’ve made her ineligible.

She was also ordered to pay over $89,000 in restitution to the Social Security Administration.

