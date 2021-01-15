Advertisement

Brunswick man arrested after a hit-and-run plane crash

(KKTV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WABI) - A Brunswick man was arrested after a hit-and-run plane crash at the Brunswick Executive Airport.

Police say a Jeep Wrangler crashed through a gate at the airport late Wednesday night, hitting the nose of a plane parked on the tarmac.

The suspect then hit another vehicle before hitting another fence and leaving the scene.

Police say from evidence left at the scene as well as tips from the community, they arrested Robert Cooper, 22.

He faces several charges including aggravated criminal mischief and operating without a license.

He is expected in court in March.

