Becoming Windy, with Developing Rain, Mix & Snow Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought the bright and milder than normal weather to Maine today will slide east into the Maritimes of Canada later tonight and tomorrow morning. As the high slides east a complex storm system aloft currently moving towards the Ohio River Valley will begin to push clouds into our area later tonight, with the clouds gradually lowering and thickening by tomorrow morning. Temps tonight will remain unseasonably mild as lows hold in the 20s to near 30° across much of the Pine Tree State, with far northern regions likely dipping into the upper teens.

The large upper-level trough currently moving towards the Ohio River Valley will cause a new storm to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline very late tonight and tomorrow morning. This new storm will move north and slide right up through Eastern New England later tomorrow afternoon through early Sunday. With the storm riding north along the New England coast an east to southeast breeze will bring a milder airmass into southern, coastal and parts of central Maine, which will cause much of the precipitation from the storm to fall in the form of rain in those areas, with the far north and mountains likely seeing mainly snow and some mixed precipitation as the storm moves through. The atmosphere may be just cold enough away from the coastline for the precipitation to briefly fall as snow or mixed precipitation late tomorrow morning through mid to late afternoon, with the snow and mixed precipitation likely changing to all rain south of the Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft Regions by later tomorrow afternoon or early evening. North and west of Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft, the snow tomorrow will gradually change to rain and mixed precipitation during the evening hours from south to north, with all but far northern parts of the state likely seeing the change to rain and mix. The rain may briefly change back to snow later Saturday night or Sunday morning before ending, especially north and west of the Bangor Region as the storm lifts north into Quebec.

At this time, it appears little if any snow will accumulate south and east of Bangor, with a coating to a couple of inches possible from Bangor on north and west through Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft. The storm will likely produce several inches of wet snow from the Greenville and Millinocket Regions on north and west.

The combination of rain and melting snow could lead to some localized flooding over southern and coastal parts of Maine. Across areas north and west of the Bangor Region snow and mixed precipitation will likely lead to slippery travel on the roadways during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. The storm will also bring a period of gusty winds to our area tomorrow afternoon and evening, with winds likely gusting over 40mph along the coast and across the higher terrain and over 30 mph inland. The strong and gusty wind could lead to localized power outages, but widespread outages seem unlikely at this time. With the potential for localized flooding south, slick roads north and some power outages the WABI-TV5 Forecast Center has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.

Cooler but not frigid air will begin to move into our region Sunday, with the cooling trend gradually continuing on Monday. A modified arctic airmass will slip south into Maine for Tuesday and Wednesday as temps finally fall back to seasonable levels.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a light east wind and low temps in the 20s.

Saturday: Becoming breezy, with developing rain, mix and snow, with an east to northeast breeze increasing to 12 and 25 mph, with higher gusts and high temps in the 30s to lower 40s, warmest along the coast.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with a west to southwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph, along with a few snow and rain showers possible and high temps in the 30s to near 40.

Monday: Partly sunny, with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s from north to south.

Tuesday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with possible snow showers and high temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s from north to south.

