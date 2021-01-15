Bangor pharmacy assisting in COVID-19 vaccine efforts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The owners of a Bangor pharmacy - who run two in Aroostook County, too - have given out around 2,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Bangor Drug Company opened a location on Broadway last year.

Owners Charles Ouellette and John Hebert planned a grand opening in April, then COVID-19 hit.

Ouellette also has a pharmacy in Fort Kent. Hebert’s is in Van Buren.

They’re now coordinating with the Maine CDC to administer the Moderna vaccine at a number of long-term care facilities.

Co-owner of Bangor Drug Company, Charles Quellette, holds up a box of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. (WABI)

“It’s hope for them when we show up and give them the vaccine. Even though it is going to take two doses and weeks before the full immunity kicks in, but at least they see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Quellette.

Ouellette says they’ve played a major role in vaccinating staff and residents at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Aroostook County.

We’re told folks at all facilities there have received both doses.

