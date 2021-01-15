Bangor Area Rotary Club gifts Bangor Fire Department funds for storing the vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Bangor Fire Department are part of the next wave to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

And a gift from the Bangor Area Rotary Club will help them administer it.

The Rotary club presented the Fire Department with $1,700 Friday for help with costs to store and give out the shots.

Rotary Clubs across the state have been helping their local emergency services with these upcoming costs.

When Bangor Fire Department was listed as needing this funding, they stepped up to help.

”When Bangor Fire Department rose on that list, we said we need to fund their entire project so that’s what we were able to do. Other clubs are not able to fully fund those efforts but we said we must,” said Caroline King, Bangor Area Rotary Club.

Fire officials say they’re expecting to receive the Moderna vaccine.

This money will go towards a proper refrigerator to store doses.

It will also cover iPads that will help them track their vaccination efforts across the department.

