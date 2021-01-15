Advertisement

Bail set at $10,000 for Bangor man accused of abusing girlfriend’s two year old

26-year-old Tevis Williams appeared in court this afternoon after being arrested Wednesday night.
Tevis Williams appears in court for bail hearing
By Connor Clement
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bail has been set at $10,000 for a Bangor man accused of abusing his girlfriend’s two-year-old child.

26-year-old Tevis Williams appeared in court Friday afternoon after being arrested Wednesday night.

Williams has been charged with elevated aggravated assault, among other counts.

Officials say they were called to an area doctor’s office on Wednesday for a two-year-old with suspicious bruising.

The child was brought to Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment.

”I think the case is more built upon, a certain person had to of done it. Who had access to the child when the injuries were inflicted? That person is the defendant,” said Judge William Anderson.

Williams is also charged with Domestic Violence Assault and Assault on a Child Less Than 6 Years of Age.

He is due back in court in March.

