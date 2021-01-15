$90 Million coming to Maine to support vaccine distribution and expand testing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 90 million dollars is being awarded to Maine to support coronavirus vaccine distribution and to expand testing across the state.

Maine’s congressional delegation made the announcement Thursday.

The money is part of more than 50-billion dollars in federal funding for vaccine development and distribution.

The majority of the money will go toward supporting testing and contact tracing efforts.

In a joint statement, the delegation says this funding will increase the availability of testing and help with a more efficient distribution of vaccines.

