Advertisement

$90 Million coming to Maine to support vaccine distribution and expand testing

90-Million coming to Maine to support vaccine distribution and expand testing
90-Million coming to Maine to support vaccine distribution and expand testing
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 90 million dollars is being awarded to Maine to support coronavirus vaccine distribution and to expand testing across the state.

Maine’s congressional delegation made the announcement Thursday.

The money is part of more than 50-billion dollars in federal funding for vaccine development and distribution.

The majority of the money will go toward supporting testing and contact tracing efforts.

In a joint statement, the delegation says this funding will increase the availability of testing and help with a more efficient distribution of vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine are more than 800.
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine exceed 800 for second day in a row
Tevis Williams of Bangor charged with Assaulting a two year old.
Bangor man accused of abusing girlfriend’s two year old
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
COVID-19 outbreaks at Ellsworth hospital, Bangor assisted living facility
Police car
One man dead after crash in Topsfield

Latest News

Maine State House
Gov. Mills in contact with public safety officials about potential armed protests at State House
WinterKids gets set for 4th annual Winter Games
WinterKids Winter Games are underway in Maine
File image
Clinton woman sentenced for social security fraud and false statements
A group of University of Maine students went the distance for Truett's Chick-fil-A in Georgia.
UMaine students adventure to Georgia Chick-Fil-A goes viral