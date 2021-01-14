Advertisement

VIP Tires & Service donates $117k to Make-A-Wish Foundation

The money will go to local chapters in New England, including Maine.
VIP Tires and Service recently presented a donation of more than $117,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
VIP Tires and Service recently presented a donation of more than $117,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The “giving season” may be over, but that isn’t stopping one automotive and repair shop from making a charitable donation.

VIP Tires and Service recently presented a donation of more than $117,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The money will go to local chapters in New England, including Maine.

Last year 62 stores raised more than $58,000 as part of their Season of Wishes campaign.

The company matched that, more than doubling the money.

With that donation, Make-A-Wish will be able to grant 16 wishes to kids facing life-threatening illnesses across New England.

“Our Make-A-Wish donations for customers were up across the board and it just shows that even in tough times, and maybe even more so in tough times, people have big hearts,” said Tim Winkeler, President & CEO of VIP Tires & Service. “They want to help.”

“Despite the challenges 2020 has presented for many businesses, VIP continues to go above and beyond to make wishes for Make-A-Wish kids come true. This donation means the world. My organization wants to extend a huge thank you to all VIP employees and customers for their continued commitment to supporting our mission. Throughout New England, the life-changing power of a wish will impact children and their families because of this generous donation. We look forward to sharing details about those wishes in the months to come.”

Kate Vickery, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Maine

The donation is the company’s largest gift to Make-A-Wish since 2007.

Here in Maine, VIP stores raised $39,723.71.

