State approves solar farm, lodge at Saddleback ski resort

(AP) - A planning commission in Maine has approved the construction of a solar farm and a new lodge at the Saddleback Mountain ski resort.

The Sun Journal reports the state Land Use Planning Commission approved zoning changes on Wednesday to allow the ski resort to build a new lodge and a 30-acre solar farm.

The solar farm will provide lower cost energy to the resort and will be visible to hikers.

The resort will need to develop a management plan for a bird species that could be impacted by the construction.

The mountain reopened in December after a five-year hiatus with an overhauled lodge and other new features.

