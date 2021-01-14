Advertisement

State approves solar farm, lodge at Saddleback ski resort

The solar farm will provide lower cost energy to the resort and will be visible to hikers
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(AP) - A planning commission in Maine has approved the construction of a solar farm and a new lodge at the Saddleback Mountain ski resort.

The Sun Journal reports the state Land Use Planning Commission approved zoning changes on Wednesday to allow the ski resort to build a new lodge and a 30-acre solar farm.

The resort will need to develop a management plan for a bird species that could be impacted by the construction.

The mountain reopened in December after a five-year hiatus with an overhauled lodge and other new features.

