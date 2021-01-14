Advertisement

State approves solar farm, lodge at Saddleback ski resort

Saddleback Mountain
Saddleback Mountain(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RANGELEY, Maine (AP) - A planning commission in Maine has approved the construction of a solar farm and a new lodge at the Saddleback Mountain ski resort.

The Sun Journal reports the state Land Use Planning Commission approved zoning changes on Wednesday to allow the ski resort to build a new lodge and a 30-acre solar farm.

The solar farm will provide lower cost energy to the resort and will be visible to hikers.

The resort will need to develop a management plan for a bird species that could be impacted by the construction.

The mountain reopened in December after a five-year hiatus with an overhauled lodge and other new features

