One person arrested after shooting in town of Crystal

CRYSTAL, Maine (WABI) - A man from the town of Crystal, has been arrested after a domestic violence shooting incident Thursday morning.

State Police says 53-year-old John Bragdon of Crystal has been charged with aggravated assault.

Officials say Bragdon shot one person who was flown to a nearby hospital.

We’re told that person is now in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

