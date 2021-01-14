Advertisement

One person arrested after shooting in town of Crystal

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL, Maine (WABI) - A man from the town of Crystal, has been arrested after a domestic violence shooting incident Thursday morning.

State Police says 53-year-old John Bragdon of Crystal has been charged with aggravated assault.

Officials say Bragdon shot one person who was flown to a nearby hospital.

We’re told that person is now in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine are more than 800.
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine exceed 800 for second day in a row
Tevis Williams of Bangor charged with Assaulting a two year old.
Bangor man accused of abusing girlfriend’s two year old
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
COVID-19 outbreaks at Ellsworth hospital, Bangor assisted living facility
Police car
One man dead after crash in Topsfield

Latest News

Maine State House
Gov. Mills in contact with public safety officials about potential armed protests at State House
WinterKids gets set for 4th annual Winter Games
WinterKids Winter Games are underway in Maine
90-Million coming to Maine to support vaccine distribution and expand testing
$90 Million coming to Maine to support vaccine distribution and expand testing
File image
Clinton woman sentenced for social security fraud and false statements
A group of University of Maine students went the distance for Truett's Chick-fil-A in Georgia.
UMaine students adventure to Georgia Chick-Fil-A goes viral