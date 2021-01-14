One person arrested after shooting in town of Crystal
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CRYSTAL, Maine (WABI) - A man from the town of Crystal, has been arrested after a domestic violence shooting incident Thursday morning.
State Police says 53-year-old John Bragdon of Crystal has been charged with aggravated assault.
Officials say Bragdon shot one person who was flown to a nearby hospital.
We’re told that person is now in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
