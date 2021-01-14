One man dead after crash in Topsfield

TOPSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Topsfield that killed a man from Houlton.

A pickup truck and a tractor trailer hauling logs collided just after 9 Thursday morning on Route 1.

We’re told the driver of the pick-up truck, 30-year-old Tyler Dwyer, died at the scene.

Dwyer’s passenger was also injured.

It’s unclear right now if the driver of the tractor-trailer was hurt.

