One man dead after crash in Topsfield
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Topsfield that killed a man from Houlton.
A pickup truck and a tractor trailer hauling logs collided just after 9 Thursday morning on Route 1.
We’re told the driver of the pick-up truck, 30-year-old Tyler Dwyer, died at the scene.
Dwyer’s passenger was also injured.
It’s unclear right now if the driver of the tractor-trailer was hurt.
