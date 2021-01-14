Advertisement

One man dead after crash in Topsfield

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Topsfield that killed a man from Houlton.

A pickup truck and a tractor trailer hauling logs collided just after 9 Thursday morning on Route 1.

We’re told the driver of the pick-up truck, 30-year-old Tyler Dwyer, died at the scene.

Dwyer’s passenger was also injured.

It’s unclear right now if the driver of the tractor-trailer was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine are more than 800.
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine exceed 800 for second day in a row
Tevis Williams of Bangor charged with Assaulting a two year old.
Bangor man accused of abusing girlfriend’s two year old
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
COVID-19 outbreaks at Ellsworth hospital, Bangor assisted living facility

Latest News

Maine State House
Gov. Mills in contact with public safety officials about potential armed protests at State House
WinterKids gets set for 4th annual Winter Games
WinterKids Winter Games are underway in Maine
90-Million coming to Maine to support vaccine distribution and expand testing
$90 Million coming to Maine to support vaccine distribution and expand testing
File image
Clinton woman sentenced for social security fraud and false statements
A group of University of Maine students went the distance for Truett's Chick-fil-A in Georgia.
UMaine students adventure to Georgia Chick-Fil-A goes viral