Oakland Police ask for help finding missing woman
Police say they’re looking for 29-year-old Janie Mullins.
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oakland Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.
Police say they’re looking for 29-year-old Janie Mullins from the Oakland and Sanford/Springvale area.
We’re told she was last seen in Oakland on Thursday, January 7th.
Police say Mullins may have been in the Biddeford/Sanford area on Friday, January 8th.
Authorities say she may be driving a Silver 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Maine License plate 5287WK.
Oakland police say there’s a concern for her well being.
If you have any information, police ask you to contact your local police department or the Oakland Police at 207-465-2202.
