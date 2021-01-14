Oakland Police ask for help finding missing woman

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oakland Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Police say they’re looking for 29-year-old Janie Mullins from the Oakland and Sanford/Springvale area.

We’re told she was last seen in Oakland on Thursday, January 7th.

Police say Mullins may have been in the Biddeford/Sanford area on Friday, January 8th.

Authorities say she may be driving a Silver 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Maine License plate 5287WK.

Oakland police say there’s a concern for her well being.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact your local police department or the Oakland Police at 207-465-2202.

