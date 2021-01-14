Advertisement

Oakland Police ask for help finding missing woman

Police say they’re looking for 29-year-old Janie Mullins.
The Oakland Police Department is trying to locate 29-year-old Janie Mullins.
The Oakland Police Department is trying to locate 29-year-old Janie Mullins.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oakland Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Police say they’re looking for 29-year-old Janie Mullins from the Oakland and Sanford/Springvale area.

We’re told she was last seen in Oakland on Thursday, January 7th.

Police say Mullins may have been in the Biddeford/Sanford area on Friday, January 8th.

Authorities say she may be driving a Silver 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Maine License plate 5287WK.

Oakland police say there’s a concern for her well being.

If you have any information, police ask you to contact your local police department or the Oakland Police at 207-465-2202.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike
Falmouth couple killed in turnpike wreck linked to police chase
Maine hits new record for daily recorded coronavirus cases
New cases of coronavirus in Maine top 800 mark for first time ever
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
A jogger was seriously hurt when she was hit by an SUV in Brunswick
Maine woman hit by car, seriously hurt while jogging, police say
Governor Janet Mills has announced updates to Maine’s strategy for distributing its allocation...
Governor Mills releases updated COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

Maine unemployment statistics for week ending Jan. 9
Continued unemployment claims rise to 3-month high in Maine
For the second day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine are more than 800.
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine exceed 800 for second day in a row
CATHOLIC MASKS
CATHOLIC MASKS
The organization says it will work to get masks to immigrant communities and other marginalized...
Catholic Charities to distribute 73,000 masks in Maine
Bangor School District officials committing to fostering inclusivity for all
Bangor School District officials provide update on actions taken to provide inclusivity