Northern Light Health officials discuss vaccine accessibility

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the Governor’s announcement of vaccines coming soon to the arms of the general public - vaccine distribution on a larger scale remains a question.

Officials at Northern Light Health say they would encourage easy accessibility at pharmacies, similar to a regular flu shot.

But unfortunately due to the fragile nature of the vaccines, it may only be offered at hospitals in the near future.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at very cold temperatures, and both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines need to be administered within hours of being opened.

”Just like we say with Influenza we don’t care whether you get it at your pharmacy, your supermarket or whatever,” Said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health. “But you’re right, there are challenges with these two particular vaccines that frankly we have the expertise to take care of. Staffing issues become a concern, and that was a concern for CVS and Walgreens in our state. So that was some of the challenges, they just didn’t have to staff to accommodate why they were asked to do.”

Mainers 70 and older are included in the next wave of vaccinations.

