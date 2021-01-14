Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine exceed 800 for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine are more than 800. (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus top 800 in Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting 815.

Another 8 Mainers died with the virus- 3 in Penobscot County, 2 each in Cumberland and York Counties, and 1 in Aroostook County.

Total cases for the state now stand at 31,958.

Of those, 26,334 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now at 461.

64 patients with coronavirus are listed as being in critical condition in hospitals across our state. Of those, 23 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Cumberland County with a huge jump in new cases, according to the Maine CDC. 454 being reported. 185 newly recorded cases in York County and 92 in Androscoggin County.

Penobscot County with 14 new cases, 12 in Knox and 11 in Kennebec.

9 other counties all reporting just single digit increases.

