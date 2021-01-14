New business in Bangor aims to satisfy your sweet tooth

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new sweet shop is preparing to open in downtown Bangor.

“It’s starting to really hit, this isn’t just a dream any more this is really happening.”

Hannah Carrier quit her job about a year ago to focus on selling cookies and other sweets she made at home, calling her business “The Sweet Spot”

“It originally started off as just a side business. Something to take my mind off of work, I was going back to school for my masters.”

Not long after, the pandemic hit, and sales started to dry up.

“I got really nervous, I was like this is where my business is going to end. I’m not going to be able to make it through here.”

She got creative and made a set of COVID themed cookies that were quite popular and got her a lot of publicity, including a story on TV5.

“People loved it. People were like I don’t need a birthday party or a big event to order for I can just order for whatever reason.”

With a healthy dose of humor and a lot of hard work her creative baking talents have paid off, she’s now preparing to open a storefront at 50 Hammond Street.

“I’m definitely nervous but I’m so so excited to be a part of downtown.”

The store will offer decorated cookies, cupcakes, macarons and more.

“All the hard work in the world wouldn’t get me here if I didn’t have awesome customers that supported me, just a huge thank you to all of you that have.”

If everything continues smoothly she plans to open in time for Valentines Day.

