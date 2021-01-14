Mostly Sunny & Pleasant Friday, Rain & Mix Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak upper-level disturbance that brought Maine a mostly cloudy day today, will slip off to our east tonight. Once again, the temps as they have most of the month ran about ten degrees above normal today. After a mostly cloudy evening the sky tonight will begin to clear, which will allow the temps to dip into the mid-teens to mid-20s by daybreak. Tomorrow will be another quiet day across New England, as a ridge of high pressure crossing the Northeast brings Maine a mostly to partly sunny day, with high temps continuing to run several degrees above normal.

The weather becomes unsettled Saturday as a large upper-level trough currently dropping into the middle of the country causes a new storm to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later tomorrow night and early Saturday morning. It appears the storm will move north and slide right up through Eastern New England later Saturday through early Sunday. With the storm riding north along the New England coast an east to southeast breeze will bring a milder airmass into southern, coastal and parts of central Maine, which will cause much of the precipitation from the storm to fall in the form of rain in those areas, with the far north and mountains likely seeing mainly snow and some mixed precipitation as the storm moves through. The atmosphere may be just cold enough away from the coastline for the precipitation to briefly fall as snow or mixed precipitation Saturday morning, with mixed precipitation likely quickly changing to all rain south of the Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft Regions. North and west of Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft, the snow Saturday morning will gradually change to rain and mixed precipitation during the afternoon and early evening from south to north, with all but far northwestern parts of the state likely seeing the change to rain and mix. The rain may briefly change back to snow later Saturday night or Sunday morning before ending, especially north and west of the Bangor Region as the storm lifts north into Quebec.

At this time, it appears little if any snow will accumulate south and east of Bangor, with a coating to a couple of inches possible from Bangor on north and west through Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft. The storm will likely produce several inches of wet snow from the Greenville and Millinocket Regions on north and west.

Cooler but not frigid air will begin to move into our region Sunday, with the cooling trend gradually continuing on Monday. A modified arctic airmass will slip south into Maine for Tuesday and Wednesday as temps finally fall back to seasonable levels.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy then gradual clearing, with a light north breeze and low temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, with a north to northeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 30s.

Saturday: Becoming breezy, with developing rain, mix and snow, with a east to northeast breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the 30s to lower 40s, warmest along the coast.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with a few snow and rain showers possible and high temps in the 30s to near 40.

Monday: Partly sunny, with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s from north to south.

Tuesday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.