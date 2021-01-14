Mostly Cloudy & Unseasonably Mild Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure to our north and west will bring us a mainly dry day today. However, there is a weak disturbance to our southwest and this may bring a widely scattered snow showers throughout the region. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies, highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Tonight, expected mainly cloudy skies with low temperatures falling back to the upper teens and 20s.

High pressure will stay in control for the day on Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Highs will run in the 30s. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning is when our next storm system will push in. At this point, rain is likely for the southern parts of the state. For interior Maine, is will start as a bit of mix, especially the further north you go. Eventually transitioning to rain from south to north throughout the morning and afternoon. However, it may stay snow for the far north and mountains for the duration of this event. Highs will run in the 30s to mid 40s. Some colder air will be wrapped in behind this storm on Sunday morning, transitioning the rain back over to some snow showers on Sunday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy for much of Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s. A dry day with partly cloudy skies is expected Monday. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Today: Mainly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, some clearing possible late. Lows will fall back to the upper teens and 20s. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny to start, increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs will run in the 30s.

Saturday: Rain for the southern and coastal areas. A mix to rain for much of interior Maine, however, it will likely stay mix and snow across the far north and mountains. Highs will run in the mid 30s north, to mid 40s south.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s for much of the state.

