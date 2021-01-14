Advertisement

Maine National Guard sending troops to Washington D.C. for Inauguration

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine National Guard will be sending troops to Washington D-C for the 59th presidential inauguration.

Between 175-200 members of the Guard will be on the mission.

Major General Douglas Farnham says they’ll support a peaceful transition of power and ensure the safety of all those in attendance.

The decision was authorized by Governor Mills.

Guard members from nearly every state and territory are expected to be at the inauguration, one week from today.

