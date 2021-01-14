Advertisement

Fairfield continues Façade Improvement and Marketing Assistance Program

Fairfield, Maine
Fairfield, Maine
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The town of Fairfield is continuing to invest in the visual aesthetic and marketing of their businesses.

This marks the third year of the Fairfield Façade Improvement and Marketing Assistance Program.

The program provides funding for redevelopment, renovation, restoration and preservation of business exteriors within Fairfield.

It also offers marketing assistance through traditional and new media advertising.

”I think it is a wonderful grant opportunity for those that are trying to either boost their social media kits so maybe Facebook or linked in from a more professional setting or doing website design,” said Central Maine Growth Council’s Garvan Donegan.

Since 2018, the grants have stimulated nearly $140,000 of investments into community businesses.

Interested applicants can visit their website for more information.

