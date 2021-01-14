Advertisement

Delta announces return to Bangor International Airport

Starting March 2nd they will offer a daily 7:30AM flight to LaGuardia in New York.
Delta returning to Bangor(Source: Delta Air Lines, CNN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Travel numbers are down drastically at Bangor International Airport amid the pandemic, but perhaps there’s new reason for optimism.

A major airline is announcing it’s return..

Delta will be coming back to BIA.

Starting March 2nd they will offer a daily 7:30AM flight to LaGuardia - with a possible second flight being added in June.

This comes at a time that the airport reports it’s passenger travel numbers are down 70% since the pandemic began.

“We take that as a positive sign that Delta has continued to look at our market and still in the pandemic they are going to re-introduce that service again so we’ll take that as a positive sign,” said Airport Director Tony Caruso.

He says that travel is slowly trending up.

In April of last year their numbers were down 96% from the prior year.

In December they were down 60% from the year before.

