Coronavirus vaccination plan changes means longer wait for some

Governor Janet Mills gave some insight Wednesday into the decision to start vaccinating Mainers 70 and older, sooner.
The announcement of changes to the state’s multi-phase coronavirus vaccination plan likely means a longer wait for some Mainers.(WLUC)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The announcement of changes to the state’s multi-phase coronavirus vaccination plan likely means a longer wait for some Mainers.

Governor Janet Mills gave some insight Wednesday into the decision to start vaccinating Mainers 70 and older, sooner.

She said that numbers from across the country show that 10% of people over the age of 70 who contract the virus have died.

Those under the age of 65 that get it have less than a 1% mortality rate.

“We have to protect the most vulnerable first and foremost,” said Mills. “Nobody is off the list. There is no registration system happening based on your occupation or your preference or what you do for work at all. Everybody will be vaccinated. Everybody who is eligible and wants a vaccination will be vaccinated hopefully in the coming months.”

State officials said that more doses of the vaccine could start coming into the Maine in two weeks.

That would also be bolstered if Johnson and Johnson’s single shot vaccination gains FDA approval.

