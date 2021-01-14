Advertisement

Continued unemployment claims rise to 3-month high in Maine

Maine unemployment statistics for week ending Jan. 9
Maine unemployment statistics for week ending Jan. 9
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Weekly certifications for state unemployment are at a three-month high, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

Nearly 17,000 continued claims were filed last week, a level not seen since early October. Another 15,100 were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Initial claims for state jobless benefits remain elevated but steady. There were 3,700 first-time claims filed or reopened for state aid last week. Another 700 initial claims came in for P-U-A.

