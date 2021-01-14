Advertisement

Catholic Charities to distribute 73,000 masks in Maine

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Catholic Charities Maine plans to distribute tens of thousands of masks to help protect residents from the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization said Wednesday it has received 73,000 KN95 masks from Catholic Charities USA and will distribute them in Maine.

KN95 masks are one of many kinds of facial coverings residents are using to try to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Catholic Charities Maine Chief Executive Officer Steve Letourneau said the organization is using partnerships with local organizations to distribute masks.

The organization says it will work to get masks to immigrant communities and other marginalized groups.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike
Falmouth couple killed in turnpike wreck linked to police chase
Maine hits new record for daily recorded coronavirus cases
New cases of coronavirus in Maine top 800 mark for first time ever
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
A jogger was seriously hurt when she was hit by an SUV in Brunswick
Maine woman hit by car, seriously hurt while jogging, police say
Governor Janet Mills has announced updates to Maine’s strategy for distributing its allocation...
Governor Mills releases updated COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

Maine unemployment statistics for week ending Jan. 9
Continued unemployment claims rise to 3-month high in Maine
For the second day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine are more than 800.
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine exceed 800 for second day in a row
CATHOLIC MASKS
CATHOLIC MASKS
Bangor School District officials committing to fostering inclusivity for all
Bangor School District officials provide update on actions taken to provide inclusivity