Bangor School District officials provide update on actions taken to provide inclusivity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor school district officials say they’re committed to creating an inclusive place for all students.

During a school committee meeting on Wednesday night, interim Superintendent Dr. Kathy Harris-Smedberg talked about the changes being made to do that.

This as she gave an update on the investigation into claims of racism and harassment at Bangor High School in 2020.

We’re told there were 22 allegations from 2016 to 2020.

Dr. Kathy Harris-Smedberg said 11 were substantiated while 8 were partially proven and three were unsubstantiated.

Harris-Smedberg read a long list of ways the school district is moving forward such as reviewing their curriculum as a way to include representation and inclusivity.

She said, ”I can confidently say that the Bangor school department is committed to making all students and staff feel valued safe, and welcomed and respected I believe this report forces us to reflect and will lead us to only making us stronger and better.”

The district has also hired a School Safety and Communication Director as well as a Title Nine Affirmative Action Coordinator.

We’re told the district has updated their student dress code and their student expression policies.

Officials say all Bangor staff went through implicit bias and diversity training.

They’ve also added a spot on their app to allow students to have their voices heard.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.