Bangor Police investigate apartment fire after tenant reports thrown object ignited it

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating a fire from Wednesday night.

After the cause was deemed to be a device thrown at the building.

Police responded to an apartment on French Street last night in Bangor after a tenant said they saw an object thrown at the building just before the fire started.

Thankfully the fire was quickly extinguished with very minor damages to the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you witnessed anything last night, you are asked to contact the Bangor Police Department.

