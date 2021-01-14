Bangor man accused of abusing girlfriend’s two year old

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s two-year-old child.

26-year-old Tevis Williams was arrested Wednesday night and charged with elevated aggravated assault among other counts.

Officials say they were called to an area doctor’s office yesterday for a two-year-old with suspicious bruising.

The child was brought to Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Williams is also charged with Domestic Violence Assault and Assault on a Child Less Than 6 Years of Age.

