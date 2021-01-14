Advertisement

Bangor man accused of abusing girlfriend’s two year old

Tevis Williams of Bangor charged with Assaulting a two year old.
Tevis Williams of Bangor charged with Assaulting a two year old.(Bangor Police Department)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s two-year-old child.

26-year-old Tevis Williams was arrested Wednesday night and charged with elevated aggravated assault among other counts.

Officials say they were called to an area doctor’s office yesterday for a two-year-old with suspicious bruising.

The child was brought to Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Williams is also charged with Domestic Violence Assault and Assault on a Child Less Than 6 Years of Age.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine are more than 800.
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine exceed 800 for second day in a row
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
COVID-19 outbreaks at Ellsworth hospital, Bangor assisted living facility
Police car
One man dead after crash in Topsfield

Latest News

Maine State House
Gov. Mills in contact with public safety officials about potential armed protests at State House
WinterKids gets set for 4th annual Winter Games
WinterKids Winter Games are underway in Maine
90-Million coming to Maine to support vaccine distribution and expand testing
$90 Million coming to Maine to support vaccine distribution and expand testing
File image
Clinton woman sentenced for social security fraud and false statements
A group of University of Maine students went the distance for Truett's Chick-fil-A in Georgia.
UMaine students adventure to Georgia Chick-Fil-A goes viral