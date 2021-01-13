UMaine System offering virtual events to help high school seniors achieve higher education

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine system is teaming up with the Finance Authority of Maine and Department of Education to create a pandemic pathway to higher education.

They’re offering a series of virtual events in a new campaign called On Track to College.

“Education has now been disrupted over a two year period of time. We have a special obligation to do everything we can to make sure that our community, our state is doing as well as it possibly can in this environment,” said UMaine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

The UMaine system says applications for first year admissions among Maine students are down 13% compared to this point last year.

They say COVID’s disruption of traditional college fairs and visits could have a lifelong impact on students and families.

“All the things that kind of get them locked in to a particular campus or just getting their applications done. Our ability to support them throughout that continues to be a challenge,” said Orono High School Counselor Troy Wagstaff.

“We want to look toward the future and we want to make plans for post secondary education, this is both important and thanks to our Maine higher ed partners throughout the state, achievable,” said Waterville High School Counselor Lisa Hallen.

CEO of FAME, Bruce Wagner, says filling out the Free Application for Federal and student aid is a critical step for the majority of families.

“Skill levels needed to fill the jobs of the future are higher and we need to have more of our Maine students going on to higher levels of education.,” Wagner said.

As part of the virtual campaign, participants will hear from college students, admissions and financial aid experts.

The free events will offer one-on-one contact and individual follow-ups.

You can view more details on their website.

Here is a full list of the events.

