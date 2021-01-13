Advertisement

Presque Isle man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

41-year-old Joel Strother was in federal court in Bangor Tuesday.
A Presque Isle man pleaded guilty to running a meth ring that involved at least 17 people.
A Presque Isle man pleaded guilty to running a meth ring that involved at least 17 people.(WABI)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man pleaded guilty to running a meth ring that involved at least 17 people.

41-year-old Joel Strother was in federal court in Bangor Tuesday.

Court documents state Strother headed up the operation that started in July 2018.

He and others in the ring obtained met. in western and southern states from sources in Mexico, then distributed the drugs in central and northern Maine.

Strother was arrested in North Carolina in September 2019.

He faces between ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Bangor Police Evidence Response truck parked outside of Joe's Market early Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market
It happened at Joe's Market on Garland Street sometime before 3 a.m.
See security footage of break-in at Joe’s Market in Bangor
Gaul and Murphy remain at the Penobscot County Jail.
Two face drug charges, accused of leading police on chase that ended in Greenbush
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Governor Janet Mills has announced updates to Maine’s strategy for distributing its allocation...
Governor Mills releases updated COVID-19 vaccination plans
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
A jogger was seriously hurt when she was hit by an SUV in Brunswick
Maine woman hit by car, seriously hurt while jogging, police say
Snooky needs a home
Snooky the cat seeking home after 400+ days at humane society