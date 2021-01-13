Presque Isle man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man pleaded guilty to running a meth ring that involved at least 17 people.

41-year-old Joel Strother was in federal court in Bangor Tuesday.

Court documents state Strother headed up the operation that started in July 2018.

He and others in the ring obtained met. in western and southern states from sources in Mexico, then distributed the drugs in central and northern Maine.

Strother was arrested in North Carolina in September 2019.

He faces between ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

