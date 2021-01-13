Advertisement

Police chase and crash linked to separate fatal collision on turnpike

The collision occurred roughly an hour after a separate crash of the south side of I-95.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
YORK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are investigating a fatal crash which occurred after another collision on the north side of the turnpike near York.

The collision occurred roughly an hour after a separate crash of the south side of I-95 which ended a police chase near York’s border with Kittery.

Maine State Police say the chase involved state troopers along with officers from Kittery and York who were pursuing an erratic vehicle on I-95.

Investigators say the suspect crashed their car in the median of the turnpike, causing major traffic delays in both directions.

State police say three officers received minor injuries, two as a result of the chase and another while taking the suspect into custody.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be charged.

