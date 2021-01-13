Advertisement

Pandemic’s toll shows up on students’ college applications

Students are facing January and February college application deadlines without SAT and ACT entrance exam scores
(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) - Aspiring college students who have seen every aspect of their lives disrupted by the coronavirus are grappling with how to show their potential in a season when so many admissions exams and activities have been canceled.

Students are facing January and February college application deadlines without SAT and ACT entrance exam scores, community service records and resumes flush with extracurricular activities.

Colleges are making tests optional and finding new ways to evaluate students.

Angel Perez, chief executive of the National Association for College Admission Counseling, said admissions officers will lean more heavily on essays, grades and the rigor of coursework

