Northern Light says they will look to students to help administer the vaccine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the next phase in the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To help administer those shots, a hospital in Bangor will be turning to students.

As talks of vaccinating the public continue, Northern Light Health officials says they expect to run into staffing issues.

They’re planning to go to the state’s colleges and universities for help.

From schools for nursing and pharmacy, they’re hoping to provide clinical experience and potentially a job to many of these students.

”We know that we’ll need more people. Potential students to provide appropriate clinical experience in a vaccination clinic setting. As well as those students following their clinical experience as part of their educational program, would also have the opportunity to become per diem employed by Northern Light as the vaccination effort continues,” said Paul Bolin of Northern Light Health.

Northern Light adds that they are capable of administering the vaccine at a much faster rate then they are right now.

But if more doses do start coming they will eventually need the help.

