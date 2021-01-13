Advertisement

Northern Light says they will look to students to help administer the vaccine

They’re planning to go to the state’s colleges and universities for help
Covid Cases at Northern Light EMMC
Covid Cases at Northern Light EMMC
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the next phase in the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To help administer those shots, a hospital in Bangor will be turning to students.

As talks of vaccinating the public continue, Northern Light Health officials says they expect to run into staffing issues.

They’re planning to go to the state’s colleges and universities for help.

From schools for nursing and pharmacy, they’re hoping to provide clinical experience and potentially a job to many of these students.

”We know that we’ll need more people. Potential students to provide appropriate clinical experience in a vaccination clinic setting. As well as those students following their clinical experience as part of their educational program, would also have the opportunity to become per diem employed by Northern Light as the vaccination effort continues,” said Paul Bolin of Northern Light Health.

Northern Light adds that they are capable of administering the vaccine at a much faster rate then they are right now.

But if more doses do start coming they will eventually need the help.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike
Falmouth couple killed in turnpike wreck linked to police chase
Maine hits new record for daily recorded coronavirus cases
New cases of coronavirus in Maine top 800 mark for first time ever
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
A jogger was seriously hurt when she was hit by an SUV in Brunswick
Maine woman hit by car, seriously hurt while jogging, police say
Governor Janet Mills has announced updates to Maine’s strategy for distributing its allocation...
Governor Mills releases updated COVID-19 vaccination plans

Latest News

Maine unemployment statistics for week ending Jan. 9
Continued unemployment claims rise to 3-month high in Maine
For the second day in a row, newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine are more than 800.
Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine exceed 800 for second day in a row
CATHOLIC MASKS
CATHOLIC MASKS
The organization says it will work to get masks to immigrant communities and other marginalized...
Catholic Charities to distribute 73,000 masks in Maine
Bangor School District officials committing to fostering inclusivity for all
Bangor School District officials provide update on actions taken to provide inclusivity