New cases of coronavirus in Maine top 800 mark for first time ever

Maine hits new record for daily recorded coronavirus cases (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI)- Another record breaking day in Maine when it comes to newly recorded coronavirus cases. The Maine CDC is reporting 833.

That’s the first time our state has ever topped the 800-mark.

Another four Mainers have died with the coronavirus- 2 in Penobscot and 2 in York Counties.

Total cases for the state are now 31,150. Of those, 25,708 are confirmed by the Maine C-D-C.

The death toll now stands at 453 since the pandemic began.

County by county breakdown of current coronavirus cases in Maine, according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

As of Tuesday, 68 coronavirus patients in Maine were hospitalized in critical condition. 27 were on ventilators.

The highest new cases are being recorded in Southern Maine. York County with nearly 200 new ones. Cumberland County reporting 168.

Kennebec County reporting 100 new cases.

Penobscot with 66, Somerset 28 and Knox 14.

Waldo, Washington, Piscataquis, Hancock and Lincoln all reporting single digit increases.

