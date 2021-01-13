Mostly Cloudy & Unseasonably Mild through Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak area of high pressure to our south is continuing to dissipate and will do so throughout the rest of the day. It will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies across the state today. High temperatures will run in the 30s. A very weak disturbance may bring a snow shower across the north and mountains tonight, however, most areas will not see one as skies will remain partly cloudy. Lows will drop back to the upper teens and 20s statewide.

A widely scattered snow shower possible once again on Thursday, otherwise there will be more in the way of clouds throughout the state. It will remain mostly or completely cloudy with high temperatures once again above average in the 30s. High pressure briefly builds in on Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Highs will run in the 30s. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning is when our next storm system will push in. At this point, rain is likely along the coast. For interior Maine, is will start as a bit of mix, especially the further north you go. Eventually transitioning to rain from south to north throughout the morning and afternoon. However, it may stay snow for the mountains for the duration of this event. Highs will run in the 30s to mid 40s. Some colder air may get wrapped in behind this storm on Sunday morning, transitioning the rain back over to some snow showers before clearing out. Otherwise, mostly cloudy for much of Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, a snow shower possible north. Lows will drop back to the upper teens and 20s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny to start, increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will run in the 30s.

Saturday: Rain along the coast, a mix to rain for much of interior Maine. Highs will run in the mid 30s north, to mid 40s south.

Sunday: A snow shower possible during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 30s.

