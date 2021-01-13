Mostly Cloudy & Rather Mild Tonight & Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weather across Maine will continue to be rather tranquil tonight through Friday, with above normal temperatures and limited precipitation. The sky tonight will average out mostly to partly cloudy, with nothing more than maybe a few widely scattered flurries across the mountains. Tomorrow a weak upper-level disturbance will bring Maine and the rest of New England a partly to mostly cloudy day, with temps ranging from the low to mid-30s north and upper 30s to lower 40s south across the Pine Tree State, which is once again about ten degrees above normal for Mid-January. Friday will be another quiet day across New England, as a ridge of high pressure crossing the Northeast brings Maine a mostly to partly sunny day, with high temps continuing to run several degrees above normal.

The weather becomes unsettled Saturday as a large upper-level trough dropping into the middle of the country causes a new storm to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later Friday night and Saturday morning. It currently appears the storm will move up over or just to the west of Maine and that would bring a milder airmass into our region causing much of the precipitation from the storm to fall in the form of rain. The atmosphere may be just cold enough away from the coastline for the precipitation to briefly fall as snow or mixed precipitation Saturday morning, with any mixed precipitation quickly changing to all rain from the Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft Regions on south. North and west of Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft, the snow Saturday morning will gradually change to rain and mixed precipitation during the afternoon and early evening from south to north, with all but far northwestern parts of the state likely seeing the change to rain. The rain may briefly change back to snow later Saturday night or Sunday morning before ending, especially north and west of the Bangor Region as the storm lifts north into Quebec.

Cooler but not frigid air will begin to move into our region Sunday, with the cooling trend gradually continuing on Monday. A modified arctic airmass will slip south into Maine for Tuesday and Wednesday as temps finally fall back to seasonable levels.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper teens and 20s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, few widely scattered rain and snow showers possible, with a light west to northwest breeze and high temps in the 30s to lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny, with an east to northeast breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the 30s.

Saturday: Becoming breezy and mild, with developing rain and mixed precipitation, becoming mostly rain and high temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with a few snow and rain showers possible and high temps in the 30s to near 40.

Monday: Partly sunny, with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south.

