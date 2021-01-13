Advertisement

Maine woman hit by car, seriously hurt while jogging, police say

A jogger was seriously hurt when she was hit by an SUV in Brunswick
A jogger was seriously hurt when she was hit by an SUV in Brunswick(Brunswick Police Dept.)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while jogging Wednesday morning.

Police said the 61-year-old woman was jogging on Church Road in Brunswick when she was hit head-on around 7 a.m. by the SUV.

She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, police said.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

PRESS RELEASE Incident Date: January 13th, 2021 Incident Time: 07:00 am Incident Location: Church Rd. Release Date:...

Posted by Brunswick, Maine Police Department on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

