Maine woman hit by car, seriously hurt while jogging, police say
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while jogging Wednesday morning.
Police said the 61-year-old woman was jogging on Church Road in Brunswick when she was hit head-on around 7 a.m. by the SUV.
She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, police said.
Officials said the crash remains under investigation.
