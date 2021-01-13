Maine woman hit by car, seriously hurt while jogging, police say

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Maine woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while jogging Wednesday morning.

Police said the 61-year-old woman was jogging on Church Road in Brunswick when she was hit head-on around 7 a.m. by the SUV.

She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, police said.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

