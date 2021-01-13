Advertisement

Maine singled out by VP Pence for vaccination efforts

Could mean more vaccines coming to state.
Governor Mills says Vice President Mike Pence singled out Maine for its work in distributing...
Governor Mills says Vice President Mike Pence singled out Maine for its work in distributing the coronavirus vaccines that have been made available.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills says Vice President Mike Pence singled out Maine for its work in distributing the coronavirus vaccines that have been made available.

On a call with U.S. governors, Mills credited the state’s planning over the summer to dole out the vaccine for how things have gone so far.

While the amount of vaccines that have been available is less than many would have hoped for, Maine ranks among the top of states in terms of percentage used.

Mills says this means Maine could possibly see an increase in its allocation.

“This wouldn’t begin until two weeks at the earliest, which is as were are here puts that on the next administration in Washington,” said Mills. “There’s also discussion about Johnson and Johnson going through trials for another vaccine that might be more salable that will be a one dose vaccine. To the extent that happens in a month or two, that would be a real boon to this effort and provide hopefully a lot more production.”

Officials said during Wednesday’s briefing they were receiving more weekly doses of coronavirus vaccines back in December.

This week’s delivery went up by 100 from the previous week.

Next week is 1,300 more.

