KVCAP provides dental services to children in Head Start program

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - KVCAP in Waterville is helping kids get access to oral health care.

Their Head Start program typically requires kids to brush their teeth twice a day while in preschool or childcare.

Due to the pandemic that requirement has been suspended.

KVCAP partnered with Waterville Community Dental and an independent dental hygienist to create a mobile dental clinic.

Health Coordinator Ayla Allen says it’s important to prioritize oral health especially during the pandemic.

”Thirty-five to 40% of our children enrolled in either our head start programs, early head start programs or partnership programs do not have a dental home,” said Allen.

Allen says their Educare program has seen 60 children initial exams and preventative treatment.

For more information you can head to kvcap.org.

