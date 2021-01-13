Golden Votes to Impeach the President for Incitement of Insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02) voted in favor of an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

Golden released the following statement after his vote:

“Today, I voted to impeach the President of the United States for the incitement of insurrection, an act which clearly meets the threshold of ‘high crime and misdemeanor’ set forth by the Framers. I was joined by 231 of my colleagues, including 10 Republicans.

“I have no doubt that the president bears responsibility for last week’s assault on the United States Capitol, and I don’t believe there has ever been a clearer case for impeachment, removal from office, and disqualification from holding future public office. This was not a complex debate -- last Wednesday’s assault upon the nation and our democracy played out in broad daylight, in front of the entire nation. It was ugly and violent, and those responsible for the violence are guilty of a dark and bitter betrayal of the country.

“Many of my colleagues who voted against today’s articles of impeachment know these things to be true but have willfully looked the other way for a variety of political considerations. This single fact should be repeated: the 2020 election was legal, free, and fair. The claims of the president and his allies in Congress that the election was stolen, that there was widespread voter fraud, or that states’ acted illegally in administering the vote, are baseless lies, and they know it. Legitimate evidence for these claims does not exist, as more than 60 court decisions at every level of our judicial system have ruled.

“These articles of impeachment will next move to the United States Senate for trial.” - Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02)

