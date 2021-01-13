Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreaks at Ellsworth hospital, Bangor assisted living facility

(Ariel Schalit | AP)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating a new COVID-19 outbreak at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Wednesday there are six cases at the facility in Ellsworth.

A second outbreak is also being monitored at Winterberry Heights Assisted Living in Bangor, where there are three cases.

A statement from the company that runs that facility says the three are residents who tested positive January 5th. All were able to remain there for treatment.

Adam Bryan with Hawthorn Senior Living adds, “On January 7th, 56 residents and 32 staff members opted to receive the first vaccine. We are grateful that federal and state officials have designated our residents as a priority for the first phase of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine.”

An outbreak that began there in November resulted in at least 27 cases and seven deaths.

