Advertisement

Cleveland Lyft driver fired for admitting to firing legally-owned gun during attempted carjacking

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lyft driver has been fired by the ridesharing service after she admitted to firing her legally-owned and licensed gun during an attempted carjacking.

Cynthia Norman said she picked up a pair of young men — likely in their 20s — at an apartment complex in Cleveland’s Nottingham neighborhood around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

As she arrived at the destination, the NEO Sports Plant, formerly known as the Euclid Sports Plant, she became concerned as it appeared the facility was closed.

That’s when the ride turned violent.

“I had to fight with these two men. I had one choking me from the back,” Norman told 19 News.

Norman said the other passenger, breaking Lyft’s COVID-19 protocol, insisted on sitting in the front seat.

She said he started punching her in the face as the man in the backseat choked her.

She was driving a rental car and refused to back down.

“They didn’t know I was going to fight back,” she said.

Norman told 19 News she then grabbed her gun from the center console and started shooting.

The two men fled on foot, leaving behind the cell phone they stole from her.

It’s unclear if they were wounded.

Norman drove to the 5th district police station and reported the incident.

According to a police report obtained by 19 News, the men are facing attempted kidnapping and attempted aggravated robbery charges.

No arrests have been made.

Their Lyft profile didn’t offer any clues as to their identity, as they used the name, “NBA” and did not provide a picture.

It’s unclear if any surveillance video was captured during the incident.

Thankful she’s okay, Norman is frustrated that her supplemental income has been taken away by Lyft, which has a zero-tolerance policy for drivers carrying weapons -- even if they’re legally carried.

Our “No Weapons” policy applies when you are doing business as a representative of Lyft, which includes times that you are driving for Lyft, as well as times that you are visiting a Lyft Hub.

This means that even in places where it is legal to carry a weapon, we ask that you do not carry a weapon on any Lyft property.

Lyft.com

“What if you’re getting attacked? What are you supposed to do then?” she wondered.

A spokesperson for Lyft told 19 News the company stands by its decision.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Bangor Police Evidence Response truck parked outside of Joe's Market early Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market
It happened at Joe's Market on Garland Street sometime before 3 a.m.
See security footage of break-in at Joe’s Market in Bangor
Gaul and Murphy remain at the Penobscot County Jail.
Two face drug charges, accused of leading police on chase that ended in Greenbush
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Vaccine time: How to overcome your fear of needles
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
Governor Janet Mills has announced updates to Maine’s strategy for distributing its allocation...
Governor Mills releases updated COVID-19 vaccination plans
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms