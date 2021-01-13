Advertisement

City buildings in Gardner remained closed to the public

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - City buildings in Gardiner will remain closed to the public for a little longer.

The city is extending the closure until at least Feb. 1 due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Buildings had originally been scheduled to reopen on Jan. 19.

City officials say it’s possible the closures will be extended further, depending on conditions.

City Hall staff continue to work and are available during normal business hours.

Many resources are also available online.

