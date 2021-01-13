Advertisement

Belfast theater company receives grant to help move into new home

Midcoast Theater Company was formerly known as the Midcoast Actors Studio.
Midcoast Theater Company was formerly known as the Midcoast Actors Studio.(Bryan Sidelinger)
Jan. 13, 2021
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Midcoast Theater Company has received a $5,000 grant from the Maine Theater Fund through the Maine Community Foundation.

Midcoast Theater Company was formerly known as the Midcoast Actors Studio. The funds will be used toward the organization’s move to its own theater at the old courthouse on Church Street in Belfast.

“We need to transform the space,” said Jason Bannister, Artistic Director at the Midcoast Theater Company. “It’s gonna be like an eighty seat, intimate, almost theater-in-the-round type of feel. We need to bring in lighting equipment and sound and kind of make the space workable for theater.”

For more information on the Midcoast Theater Company, check them out on Facebook.

