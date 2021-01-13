Advertisement

Bangor woman keeps up lottery pool tradition with big jackpot up for grabs

Friends go in together for lottery pool tradition.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A lot of money is up for grabs.

Right now the estimated Powerball jackpot is at $550 million.

There was no winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot.

That now stands at an estimated $750 million.

It’s been a couple of years since the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have had notable jackpots.

We spoke to Laura York who organizes lotto pools amongst her friends.

We also met up with her when she was buying tickets for the largest Mega Millions jackpot in 2018.

Back in 2016 we were there when she bought $3,700 worth of tickets for her lotto pool.

That was for the Powerball’s biggest jackpot ever.

More than $1.58 billion dollar Powerball jackpot back in 2016.

”It will be great if we can finally win something significant. It could potentially change everybody’s life around you. For me to be the person that got it going, I would feel so great. It would make me so happy if I could take care of everybody. You just never know. You never know,” says Laura York.

If they do not win enough to give everyone in the group at least $20 back the winnings will be donated.

It will go to the The Bryce Pelkey Scholarship Fund at Bangor High School.

They’ve donated around $1,500 over the years.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

