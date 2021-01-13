Advertisement

Authorities: Man in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt at riot arrested

This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport News, Va. Packer was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 on federal charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.(Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A man who was photographed wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt during the U.S. Capitol riot last week was arrested Wednesday in Virginia, authorities said.

Robert Keith Packer, 56, was arrested in Newport News, where he lives. He was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

A law enforcement official said Packer is the man who is seen in a photo inside the Capitol wearing a sweatshirt with the name of the Nazi concentration camp where about 1.1 million people were killed during World War II. The sweatshirt also contained the phrase, “Work brings freedom,” a translation of “Arbeit macht frei,” the German phrase that appeared on the camp’s entrance. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to release details of the case.

The photo of the man in the sweatshirt caused an uproar on social media.

FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen said a second Virginia man, Douglas Allen Sweet, of Grimstead, was also arrested Wednesday for his alleged participation in the riot. An arrest warrant for Sweet did not immediately appear in federal records.

During a virtual hearing held Wednesday through a federal court in Norfolk, a federal prosecutor said the government would not be seeking detention for Packer.

A federal judge said Packer would be released promptly on a personal recognizance bond. One of the conditions of his release includes barring Packer from visiting Washington unless it’s for a court appearance. His case and others are being prosecuted out of a federal court in the District of Columbia.

Packer said he intends to hire his own lawyer, as opposed to a court-appointed attorney. But he did not identify who would represent him in the case.

A mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building last week following a rally the president held. Trump insists he won November’s presidential election against now-President-elect Joe Biden.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies. Lawmakers had to scramble for safety and hide as rioters took control of the Capitol, delaying by hours the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Biden’s victory.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 12
Maine CDC reports 724 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
Bangor Police Evidence Response truck parked outside of Joe's Market early Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bangor Police investigating break-in at Joe’s Market
It happened at Joe's Market on Garland Street sometime before 3 a.m.
See security footage of break-in at Joe’s Market in Bangor
Gaul and Murphy remain at the Penobscot County Jail.
Two face drug charges, accused of leading police on chase that ended in Greenbush
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant

Latest News

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Vaccine time: How to overcome your fear of needles
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
Governor Janet Mills has announced updates to Maine’s strategy for distributing its allocation...
Governor Mills releases updated COVID-19 vaccination plans
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms